Louise “Ann” Dale Smith



Bossier City, LA – Louise“Ann”Dale Smith (Grandma, Memaw, Neno, Grammy) was a wonderfully loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who left our world peacefully after a brief illness on June 16, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on March 8, 1932, in Colfax, Louisiana and moved to Bossier City as a newly-wed where she remained a cherished member of the community. Ann graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.



Ann Smith was a tenured Bossier Parish elementary school teacher who touched the lives of Bossier City children for over two decades — the most ideal venue to carry out her mission for us all to speak proper grammar. The teaching did not end at school, however, as she went on to raise four college educated children. She spent her life encouraging us all to reach our full potential. She cut out articles from the newspaper and mailed them to her children and their children, marking the relevant information she wanted conveyed. While a small act at the time, these now cherished newspaper clippings allow her passion for teaching to shine even longer than her time on earth.



In her later years, she was a skilled bridge player, avid Jeopardy viewer, Jordan Spieth fan and frequent visitor of the Aulds Branch of Bossier Parish Library. Her most cherished routine was undoubtedly the Shreveport Times crossword puzzle and cryptoquote that she completed daily. Her love was honest, pure, and true, not always expressed by worldly gifts, but most often through wisdom from her heart and soul. She perfected the art of worrying as a way to always have family on her mind and love them through her thoughts and prayers. Her standard response to any gratitude received for her generosity was to simply say, “I wish I could do more.”



Her late husband, Henry Wilbur Smith, passed away in 1980, which left her as the matriarch and constant rock of a rapidly growing family. Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, James Ralph Dale and Louella Duncan Dale, and only sister Ruth Yvonne Pinckley. She is survived by her four devoted children: son, Henry Wilber “Butch” Smith Jr. and wife Vikki of Bossier City, Louisiana; son, Danny Ralph Smith and wife Stacy of Benton, Louisiana; daughter, Gay Lou Batte and husband Dr. James Batte of Bossier City, Louisiana; and daughter Carol Paige Smith and husband Curt Wilcox of Trophy Club, Texas. Grandchildren Judson Smith, Carson Smith, Corey Smith, Colter Goodman, Dr. Zachary Goodman, Trevor Smith, Brooke Smith, and Carter Smith. Ann is also survived by her brother-in-law, James Mark Pinckley; nephew, Steve Pinckley; as well as 17 loving great grandchildren (Harli, Abbigail, Caroline, McKynzie, Colton, Lauren, Mason, Nathan, Eli, Gabrielle, Anna, McKinlee, Laramie, Thomas, Abram, Maryanne and Hank). Ann was someone whose fortune was found in her family, and she was blessed to have such a large one.



Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Judson Smith, Carson Smith, Corey Smith, Dr. Zachary Goodman, Colter Goodman, Trevor Smith, and Carter Smith.



Services will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana and conducted by Dr. Randy Harper, Sr. Pastor of Bellaire Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at noon, one hour prior to the funeral service. Ann Smith was the epitome of a classy, well-educated, Southern lady who was bestowed with a fortitude that rivals the strongest of men — a true steel magnolia. The beauty of her goodness was illustrated by her willingness to give all she had, and therefore, gave her family all that was ever needed. She will be missed but never forgotten.