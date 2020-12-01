Louisiana 4-H offers Camp-in-a-Box for virtual learning

Parents who are looking for additional learning opportunities for their children while they are learning virtually now have a few new options.

The Camp Grant Walker Youth Academy’s Camp-in-a-Box, sponsored by the LSU AgCenter, is offering virtual arts and crafts lessons that are open to all students.

Adam O’Malley, Louisiana 4-H program coordinator at the Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center, said his team is using some of the lessons learned during virtual summer camp to develop a different concept for this program.

“Earlier this year, we launched our 4-H Virtual Summer Camp Program, featuring live-streamed and pre-recorded lessons that were posted on Facebook and YouTube, and the kids would log on and participate that way,” O’Malley said.

After making some improvements following the successes — and some of the lesson learned — during Virtual Summer Camp, Camp-in-a-Box allows students to order the first five lessons with all of the materials they need to complete them, he said.

“The initial arts and crafts box will include five lessons and all the materials needed to create art inspired by nature,” O’Malley said. “From exploring the roles of primary and secondary colors, to experimenting with creatin clay animals, to creating introductory works of abstract art, the Arts & Crafts Camp-in-a-Box has a little of everything for the budding artist.”

“We’ve partnered with the National 4-H Council, which is now taking orders on their website,” he said. The box went sale on Nov. 30 for $58.95 plus shipping and tax.

This program is designed to provide the students with some fun extracurricular learning opportunities while they are adjusting to their new schedules during the challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Our summer camp reached 1,372 kids from 30 states and five different countries,” O’Malley said. “We want to get the box into as many students’ hands as we can.”

The plan is to add environmental science and STEM lessons to the range of Camp-in-a-Box options in spring 2021.

The ordering site for the Camp-in-a-Box lessons is www.shop4-H.org/CampGrantWalker.