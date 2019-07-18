Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team, Bossier members win national title

Louisiana’s 4-H Shooting Sports Team has won the national title at the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

The Louisiana’s 4-H Shooting Sports Team features six members from and a National Ambassador Bossier Parish .

Bossier members with their disciplines and placings are:

Reed Bearden, compound archery

Aiden Jones, hunting skills

Alexis McDonald, muzzleloader

Jacob Schomburg, muzzleloader

Jericho Litwiler, muzzleloader

Sarah Hammonds, smallbore pistol

Alexis Bearden, National Ambassador

Youth teams representing their 4-H clubs from across the country competed in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, and hunting skills during the annual event held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Neb. at the Heartland Public Shooting Park.

Louisiana’s 4-H Shooting Sports Team Bossier members. Pictured left to right: Jacob Schomburg, Jericho Litwiler, Reed Bearden, Aiden Jones, Alexis Bearden, Alexis McDonald, and Sarah Hammonds. (Courtesy of Tanya Bearden)

Reed Bearden placed 9th in compound archery 3D and 9th place overall in compound archery. Aiden Jones was on the 4th place team in hunting skills wildlife Id, 3rd place team hunting skills decision making, 5th place team general hunting skills, and the team was 5th overall. Sarah Hammonds competed in small ore pistol and the team finished 11th overall. In muzzleloader, Alexis McDonald placed 4th in bullseye, Jericho Litwiler placed 7th in bullseye and 6th in novelty targets, Jacob Schomburg placed 9th in silhouettes. The team placed 1st in bullseye and novelty targets and 3rd in silhouettes. Overall Jericho Litwiler placed 10th and the team was 2nd.

Louisiana won the national champion by placing 1st overall in air pistol, air rifle, recurve archery, shotgun, and small bore rifle, 5th in hunting skills, 11th in small bore pistol, 2nd in muzzle loading, and 4th in compound archery.

The 4-H Shooting Sports and National Championships program website says the National 4-H Shooting Sports Program is one of the programs that serves to develop youth as individuals and as responsible and productive citizens.

Youth participants learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery, and much more. The activities of the program and the support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth, and conservation ethic, said the site.