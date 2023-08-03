Louisiana 811 and CenterPoint Energy team up to celebrate 811 DAY

LOUISIANA 811 AND CENTERPOINT ENERGY TEAM UP FOR FREE SNOW CONE GIVEAWAY TO CELEBRATE 811 DAY



Bossier City, LA – August 2023 – August 11th (8/11) is 811 Day, when Louisiana 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to have underground utility lines marked prior to any digging project.



To raise awareness for 811 Day, Louisiana 811 and CenterPoint Energy will be giving away free Kona Ice snow cones, along with Lowe’s Gift cards and other promotional items, at the Lowe’s Bossier City on Airline Drive from 10AM – Noon on Thursday, August 11th.



Lowe’s Bossier City

2360 Airline Dr.

Bossier City ,La. 71111



Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Louisiana 811, the local 811 center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at: www.louisiana811.com. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.



Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least two days before breaking ground.



“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Brent Saltzman, Executive Director for Louisiana 811. “Calling 811 or visiting www.louisiana811.com is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely.”



The depth of utility lines can vary for several reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

