Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain urges citizens to complete 2020 federal census

From Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry:

I’m encouraging you to fill out the 2020 federal census. Every 10 years, a complete and accurate count of every resident is required by the Constitution of the United States.



It is important to all of us because the census data is used to distribute federal funding to local communities and is used to determine electoral representation. That includes the number of seats each state is allocated in the United States House of Representatives. This is critical to Louisiana and its residents.



Hundreds of federal programs rely on data from the census to guide the distribution of funds to states, parishes, municipalities, and households. It is estimated that every person in Louisiana who is not counted will cost Louisiana approximately $3,200 or more in lost federal funds.



Due to the covid-19 public health emergency, the United States Bureau of the Census has delayed the start of its follow-up until August 11, 2020.



Again, I urge you to fill out the 2020 federal census when you receive it.



Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Commissioner

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry