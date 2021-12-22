Louisiana airports set to receive nearly $35.7 million

Louisiana is set to receive $35,689,010 for airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced first-year airport funding awards. In all, $2.89 billion will be made available to airports around the nation. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

51 of Louisiana’s airports are on the list to receive funding. The amounts range from $110,000 to more than $14 million.

“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation, and economic development.”

“This injection of funding comes as airports are rebounding from the Coronavirus pandemic which nearly halted operations,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, Louisiana DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce. “The investment will help backlogged projects takeoff and spur economic development across the State.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world. With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Louisiana airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds for to the FAA for review in the coming weeks. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.

The FAA is also planning to reach out to the minority business community about opportunities at airports across the nation.

The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

FY 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Louisiana Airport Allocations

Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000

Alexandria International $1,616,469

Esler Regional $159,000

Morehouse Memorial $110,000

Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982

George R. Carr Memorial $159,000

St. Tammany Regional $110,000

LeGros Memorial $110,000

DeQuincy Industrial $110,000

Beauregard Regional $159,000

Eunice $159,000

Union Parish $159,000

South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000

Louisiana Regional $295,000

Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000

Houma-Terrebonne $295,000

Jena $110,000

Jennings $159,000

Jonesboro $110,000

Jonesville $110,000

Lafayette Regional $2,386,251

Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240

Chennault International $295,000

Leesville $159,000

C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000

Hart $159,000

Marksville Municipal $159,000

Minden $159,000

Monroe Regional $1,456,039

Natchitoches Regional $159,000

Acadiana Regional $295,000

Louis Armstrong New Orleans Intl $14,527,150

New Orleans Lakefront $763,000

False River Regional $159,000

Kelly-Dumas $159,000

Allen Parish $159,000

St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000

Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000

John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000

Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000

Ruston Regional $295,000

Shreveport Regional $2,792,879

Shreveport Downtown $295,000

Slidell $295,000

Springhill $110,000

Southland Field $159,000

Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000

Thibodaux Municipal $110,000

Concordia Parish $159,000

Vivian $110,000

Winnsboro Municipal $159,000

Total for Louisiana Airports: $35,689,010