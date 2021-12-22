Louisiana airports set to receive nearly $35.7 million

Louisiana is set to receive $35,689,010 for airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced first-year airport funding awards. In all, $2.89 billion will be made available to airports around the nation. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
51 of Louisiana’s airports are on the list to receive funding. The amounts range from $110,000 to more than $14 million.
“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation, and economic development.”
“This injection of funding comes as airports are rebounding from the Coronavirus pandemic which nearly halted operations,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, Louisiana DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce. “The investment will help backlogged projects takeoff and spur economic development across the State.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world. With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
Louisiana airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds for to the FAA for review in the coming weeks. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability.
The FAA is also planning to reach out to the minority business community about opportunities at airports across the nation.
The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
FY 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Louisiana Airport Allocations
Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000
Alexandria International $1,616,469
Esler Regional $159,000
Morehouse Memorial $110,000
Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982
George R. Carr Memorial $159,000
St. Tammany Regional $110,000
LeGros Memorial $110,000
DeQuincy Industrial $110,000
Beauregard Regional $159,000
Eunice $159,000
Union Parish $159,000
South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000
Louisiana Regional $295,000
Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000
Houma-Terrebonne $295,000
Jena $110,000
Jennings $159,000
Jonesboro $110,000
Jonesville $110,000
Lafayette Regional $2,386,251
Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240
Chennault International $295,000
Leesville $159,000
C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000
Hart $159,000
Marksville Municipal $159,000
Minden $159,000
Monroe Regional $1,456,039
Natchitoches Regional $159,000
Acadiana Regional $295,000
Louis Armstrong New Orleans Intl $14,527,150
New Orleans Lakefront $763,000
False River Regional $159,000
Kelly-Dumas $159,000
Allen Parish $159,000
St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000
Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000
John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000
Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000
Ruston Regional $295,000
Shreveport Regional $2,792,879
Shreveport Downtown $295,000
Slidell $295,000
Springhill $110,000
Southland Field $159,000
Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000
Thibodaux Municipal $110,000
Concordia Parish $159,000
Vivian $110,000
Winnsboro Municipal $159,000
Total for Louisiana Airports: $35,689,010