LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES STUDENTS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

by BPT Staff
The Louisiana Department of Education today named its 24 finalists for the 2024 Louisiana Students of the Year competition. The honorees include one 5th, 8th, and 12th grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions. Finalists will convene April 10 at the River Center Branch Library in Baton Rouge for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the Louisiana Students of the Year winners from each grade.

“Congratulations to each of these young leaders. This honor is a testament to their commitment to academic excellence,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “As we celebrate the achievement of these remarkable students, we also recognize the unwavering support of their parents and educators.”

Finalists for 2024 Louisiana Students of the Year are:

Grade 5

Region 1: Elise Federico | Tchefuncte Middle | St. Tammany Parish
Region 2: Dylan Graffeo | John L. Ory Communication Art Magnet | St. John Parish
Region 3: Qiaoya “Georgie” Wang | Bayou Community Academy | Lafourche Parish
Region 4: Bhavik Kondala | Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary Magnet | Caddo Parish
Region 5: Ansley Elder | Cherokee Elementary | Rapides Parish
Region 6: Kendall Vaughn | South Fork Elementary | Livingston Parish
Region 7: Adeline Reddit | South Beauregard Upper Elementary | Beauregard Parish
Region 8: Dean Cicero | Brusly Upper Elementary |West Baton Rouge Parish

Grade 8:

Region 1: Alvin Su | Hynes Charter School | Orleans Parish
Region 2: Sasha Mardon | The Willow School | Orleans Parish
Region 3: Tyren Austin | B. Edward Boudreaux Middle | St. Mary Parish
Region 4: Luka Mikaberidze | Caddo Magnet Middle | Caddo Parish
Region 5: Lillianna Rose | East Ouachita Middle | Ouachita Parish
Region 6: Madilyn Whitmore | Westdale Middle | East Baton Rouge Parish
Region 7: Hyacinth Williamson | Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High | Jefferson Davis Parish
Region 8: Helen Lavassuer | West Feliciana Middle | West Feliciana Parish

Grade 12:

Region 1: Jaelyn Graham | Northshore High | St. Tammany Parish
Region 2 : Sean Baltazar | Destrehan High | St. Charles Parish
Region 3: Evan Louviere | South Lafourche High | Lafourche Parish
Region 4: Zachary Cryer | Benton High | Bossier Parish
Region 5: Hannah Buckley |Ouachita Parish High | Ouachita Parish
Region 6: Lauryn Smith | Varnado High | Washington Parish
Region 7: Ali Habib | Lafayette High | Lafayette Parish
Region 8: Josi Lemelle | Eunice High | St. Landry Parish

Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical thinking skills of each candidate.

Finalists were selected among student of the year winners from schools across the state. All Louisiana schools were eligible to submit one candidate. Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the zone and regional competitions. Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review a writing sample from each of the finalists as well as their portfolios.

High school golf: Benton players, teams sweep titles in 18-hole Front 9 Tour tournament

