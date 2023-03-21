LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES TEACHER AND PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR SEMIFINALISTS, NEW TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

The Louisiana Department of Education announced today its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists. These 57 teachers and principals represent schools and systems across the state.
“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most – improving academic outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
Twenty-four teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists. A full list is available below.
Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists
Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry
Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat
Bossier Parish: Cory Craig
Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen
Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan
City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase
East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier
Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux
Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker
Grant Parish: Erin Melton
Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge
Iberville Parish: Devante Williams
Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer
Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert
Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley
Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis
St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide
St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups
St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain
Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey
Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon
Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert
The Willow School: Richard Martin
Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau
Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists
Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet
Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans
Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon
Bienville Parish: Scott Canady
Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty
Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian
Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot
DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter
Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle
Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan
Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine
Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin
Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford
Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre
Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.
Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice
St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene
St. James Parish: Angie Poche
St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot
St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips
Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin
Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere
West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe
West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor
Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists
Elementary:
Bossier Parish: Camille Cole
Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion
St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears
Middle:
Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc
Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker
Zachary Community School District: Tristan George
High:
Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead
Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts
West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder
The LDOE recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success. Annually, the Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. This is the second year of the state’s New Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of first-year classroom teachers.
These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession. School systems from across the state submitted nominations for the state-level Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year process. Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website.