LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES TEACHER AND PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR SEMIFINALISTS, NEW TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

The Louisiana Department of Education announced today its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists. These 57 teachers and principals represent schools and systems across the state.

“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most – improving academic outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”

All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.

Twenty-four teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists. A full list is available below.

Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry

Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat

Bossier Parish: Cory Craig

Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen

Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan

City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase

East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux

Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker

Grant Parish: Erin Melton

Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge

Iberville Parish: Devante Williams

Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer

Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert

Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley

Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis

St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide

St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups

St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain

Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon

Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert

The Willow School: Richard Martin

Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists

Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet

Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon

Bienville Parish: Scott Canady

Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty

Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot

DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter

Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle

Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine

Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin

Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford

Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.

Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice

St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene

St. James Parish: Angie Poche

St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot

St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips

Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin

Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere

West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe

West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists

Elementary:

Bossier Parish: Camille Cole

Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion

St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears

Middle:

Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc

Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker

Zachary Community School District: Tristan George

High:

Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead

Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts

West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder

The LDOE recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success. Annually, the Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. This is the second year of the state’s New Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of first-year classroom teachers.

These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession. School systems from across the state submitted nominations for the state-level Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year process. Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website.