Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus announces new officers

The Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (LACVB) voted to install a group of tourism industry leaders as new officers for its board of directors during the association’s January meeting.

“We are thrilled that our members have selected a slate of industry leaders from throughout the state to lead this organization as we work to position the convention and visitor industry as an important economic driver and provide members opportunities to market their communities as travel destinations,” said Carla Tate, President of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau & Executive Director of the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau.

New officers installed on the board include the following: Carla Tate, with the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as chairman; Tracy Browning, with the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, as vice chairman; Cody Gray, with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, as treasurer; Serena Gray, with Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Commission, as secretary; and Stacy Brown, with Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau, as immediate past chairman.

About the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus The mission of LACVB is to serve as the collective voice of Louisiana’s destination marketing organizations and provide members with education, networking and marketing opportunities. It works to impact the local, state and national convention and visitor industry, while also positioning the industry as an important economic generator in member communities. For more information, visit DiscoverLouisiana.org.