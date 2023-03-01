Louisiana Attorney General visits Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

“This election is not about me, it’s about you. It’s always been about Louisiana.” Those were the words echoed during a one hour speech by Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, who made an appearance in Bossier City as the guest speaker for a combined meeting of the Republican Women of Bossier City, the North Bossier Lunch Group and the South Bossier Lunch Group. The combined meeting was held at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City on Tuesday February 28, 2023.

Last year, Landry announced that he was running for governor of Louisiana. Following Landry’s announcement, Louisiana Republican Party leadership announced that they were endorsing Landry for governor in 2023.

Landry discussed many topics during the meeting. Some of his talking points included crime, education and the economy. “There are three simple things that we can do in this state with effective leadership. One of these things is crime. In the United States, in the top ten most dangerous cities in the country, Louisiana is holding three of the problem spots. You all know that one of them is next door. New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport are inside of the top ten most dangerous cities in the country. Let that sink in. The state only has 4.5 million people. There are cities in this country bigger than the state of Louisiana. And yet, we have three. That tells us that fundamentally something is broken in our system,” Landry said.

“Not every kid is designed to go to college. I tried not to go for three years. And guess what, sometimes if a kid goes out there and gets a skill and then they decide to go to college. Guess what? If they are halfway through their college career and decide this isn’t for me, they have that skill to fall back on,” he added.

“We need to focus in Louisiana on the things that Louisiana does great. It would be wonderful if we could attract big software companies. Those things would be great. Number one, our crime is too bad and our educational system is a wreck. And, we have not even talked about infrastructure. So, are we really kidding ourselves by listening to those that make “pie in the sky” promises in terms of what they are promising to bring to Louisiana. How about we just go back to the basics and focus on the businesses we have in Louisiana. Let’s make sure that we are meeting their needs first. Let’s look at the things that make Louisiana unique like our water, our rail and our transportation systems, our oil and gas industry, the great healthcare and the cyber security area that Barksdale Air Force Base brings to this area. Why don’t we work on those things,” Landry concluded.

After completing his prepared speaking points to the audience, Landry remarked briefly as to why he is running for Governor of Louisiana and his personal message to all Louisianians.

“This is your election. This is your campaign. You get out there, you work, you make sure that people go to the polls and you give people that vision. By doing this, we can go out there and fix this state because I believe that we can. If I did not believe that we can do this, I would not be standing in front of you. That’s how much I believe in this state. So, you have to get involved,” Landry said.

“If you elect me as your Governor, here’s the one thing that I can promise. I promise you that I will work from the day they swear me in to the day that you either throw me out or the constitution does in fact fix this state. The message to your neighbors is that this election is not about me, it’s about you. It has always been about Louisiana. And, that is the reason why I am running for Governor,” he concluded.

The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial primary election will take place on October 14, 2023. Incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards is term-limited and can not seek re-election to a third consecutive term in office.

The Republican Women of Bossier is a group of active Republican women who want to be informed and involved in the political process. While their focus is largely political, the organization also offers an element of community service by providing an annual scholarship to encourage young women in politics. Additionally, the group actively supports law enforcement and the military.

The North Bossier Lunch Group’s goal is to bring together men and women in the North Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in it.

The South Bossier Lunch Group’s goal is to bring together men and women in the South Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in our community.