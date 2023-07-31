Louisiana Boardwalk Announces New Openings

Louisiana Boardwalk would like to announce the opening of new businesses.



Portobello Road South will open August 1st across from IHOP. Portobello Road South is an indoor marketplace specializing in locally handcrafted goods, vintage and unique collectibles. Currently there are over 70 vendors and room for more! Portobello Road South is locally owned and operated.



SAS Gallerie, Sanctuary Paint Party and Point Studio Art are joining forces to open a new concept to the Louisiana Boardwalk. They will have a feature a high-end art gallery that will constantly change out art. They plan to host adult and kids’ paint parties, with pre-set designs or freestyle designs. They can customize each party to fit any occasion. Point Studio Art offers three different experiences within print, customers can participate in point print parties, printmaking workshops and make-your-own prints. These three new businesses are keeping art alive in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Grand opening is Saturday, August 5th, located across from Rocket Fizz.

sanctuarypaintparty.com



Spirit Halloween Store will be opening this August near the feature fountain This spooky store is the perfect place to find all your Halloween needs. They have everything from classic costumes to trendy pop culture references. Plus, there are tons of decorations to choose from like spider webs, pumpkins, and skeletons. You’ll definitely get into the Halloween spirit when you visit Spirit Halloween!

World’s #1 Halloween Costume Store – Spirithalloween.com



Get ready for a refreshing treat because Frostbite Snow Cone is opening this August by the movie theater. This place is going to be the talk of the town with its eye-catching décor and delicious flavors. They’ll have all your favorite flavors like strawberry, blue raspberry, and even some unique ones with a little kick. You won’t want to miss out on this sweet spot to add a refreshing and fun treat to your day.