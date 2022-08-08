Louisiana Boardwalk Announces Transition to New Ownership Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest

shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new

ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas.

The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as

they will collaborate with the Boardwalk’s local leadership and the community to identify

opportunities for growth and investment.



“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest

accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through

this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for

the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued

success with the Routh Group.”



In addition, Ashley Warner has also been named General Manager of the Louisiana

Boardwalk. Warner has been with the property for 14 years as the Marketing Manager and

most recently, Assistant GM. She will be responsible for day-to-day operations, marketing

and leasing the property. With the collective knowledge, expertise and resources, we look

forward to great things for Louisiana Boardwalk.



“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community

leaders and operation that we have created,” said Ashley Warner. “I am very passionate

about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new

company.”



Improvements underway now: On your next visit, you may notice the landmark Boardwalk

fountain is undergoing improvements. This project should be complete within the next two

weeks. Also, look for the expansion of our beautiful Courtyard by Marriott. They will be

adding additional rooms and meeting space.



About Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets

Across the Red River from downtown Shreveport, the project’s first phase opened in

November, 2003, with the state’s first Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The remainder of

Boardwalk opened in May 2005 and joined a vibrant casino district. Louisiana Boardwalk

Outlets is the first lifestyle center to open in the state of Louisiana offering outlet shopping,

an entertainment district and riverfront dining.



About Routh Properties

Routh Properties was founded in 1992. Through the acquisition of retail shopping centers,

the company has continued to grow to more than 100 plus shopping centers, warehouse

properties, and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma,

Kentucky and Tennessee. All of their properties are personally managed and maintained

directly by the company, to allow for a greater focus on the long-term success of the

shopping center.



It is Routh’s desire to create success stories for the community, the retailers and their

company. Being personally invested in all of their projects the Routh team works to

ensure the best results for all involved.