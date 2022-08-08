Louisiana Boardwalk Announces Transition to New Ownership Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest
shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new
ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas.
The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as
they will collaborate with the Boardwalk’s local leadership and the community to identify
opportunities for growth and investment.
“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest
accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through
this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for
the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued
success with the Routh Group.”
In addition, Ashley Warner has also been named General Manager of the Louisiana
Boardwalk. Warner has been with the property for 14 years as the Marketing Manager and
most recently, Assistant GM. She will be responsible for day-to-day operations, marketing
and leasing the property. With the collective knowledge, expertise and resources, we look
forward to great things for Louisiana Boardwalk.
“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community
leaders and operation that we have created,” said Ashley Warner. “I am very passionate
about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new
company.”
Improvements underway now: On your next visit, you may notice the landmark Boardwalk
fountain is undergoing improvements. This project should be complete within the next two
weeks. Also, look for the expansion of our beautiful Courtyard by Marriott. They will be
adding additional rooms and meeting space.
About Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
Across the Red River from downtown Shreveport, the project’s first phase opened in
November, 2003, with the state’s first Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The remainder of
Boardwalk opened in May 2005 and joined a vibrant casino district. Louisiana Boardwalk
Outlets is the first lifestyle center to open in the state of Louisiana offering outlet shopping,
an entertainment district and riverfront dining.
About Routh Properties
Routh Properties was founded in 1992. Through the acquisition of retail shopping centers,
the company has continued to grow to more than 100 plus shopping centers, warehouse
properties, and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma,
Kentucky and Tennessee. All of their properties are personally managed and maintained
directly by the company, to allow for a greater focus on the long-term success of the
shopping center.
It is Routh’s desire to create success stories for the community, the retailers and their
company. Being personally invested in all of their projects the Routh team works to
ensure the best results for all involved.