Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets to reopen Friday May 15th

Bossier City, LA – May 14, 2020 – Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is scheduled to reopen following the State of Louisiana Stay-at-home mandate, on Friday, May 15, 2020. The center will operate modified hours Monday – Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm until further notice. Some of our national retailers will remain closed due to their own corporate restrictions. We ask our customers to call ahead if you are visiting a specific retailer or restaurant.



Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets has taken the lead to institute safety procedures to ensure the health and safety of our retailers, our employees and our customers. The Management Team is focused on providing a safe, sanitary shopping experience and will continue to monitor any changes as they may evolve under the direction of the State of Louisiana, City of Bossier City, CDC, and the Board of Health.





