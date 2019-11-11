Louisiana, Bossier Parish make history with early voting

Early voting saw its second-largest turnout in Louisiana history.

The governor’s race drove voters to the polls with approximately 489,649 voters casting their ballots between incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

The 2016 presidential election’s 531,555 early voters bested this year’s voting.

The 2015 gubernatorial runoff saw 270,144 people vote early between Edwards and U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

Bossier Parish had 10,795 early voters this year, which more than doubled the 2015 runoff but lagged behind the 12,077 who voted early in the 2016 election.