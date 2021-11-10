Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Recognizes 2021 Service Award Recipients

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2021 Service Award recipients at

its 2021 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held this evening at The Cook Hotel & Conference Center

in Baton Rouge, LA. The Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in

Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.



LACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a

combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.



We are proud to recognize the following four chamber professionals for their years of service to the

chamber industry:



10 Years of Service

 Melissa Bordelon – Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce

5 Years of Service

 Jessica Hemingway – Bossier Chamber of Commerce

 Kattie Hollay – Bossier Chamber of Commerce

 Raquella Manuel – St. Landry Chamber of Commerce



Congratulations to each of you and thank you for your service to the chamber of commerce industry!