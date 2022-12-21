Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges owners to take necessary precautions for livestock and pets

With temperatures dipping near or below freezing in parts of the state over the next week, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. This is also the time to protect plants, pipes, and, of course, people.



To learn more, visit: https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/news/ldaf-encourages-preparation-for-freezing-temperatures-2/