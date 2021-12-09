Louisiana Department of Health reports 20 additional Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (Dec. 9, 2021) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.



This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 37 – 34 probable and 3 confirmed. The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3. The following is a total breakdown of cases by region:



Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 – 28 probable; 2 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable

Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable

Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable

Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed



On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. This new variant was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa. Since that time, it has been detected in 57 countries and more than 21 states.



Information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. There is concern that this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. We expect to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.



LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron. Epidemiologists, laboratorians and researchers will continue to closely monitor these data in order to continue to identify Omicron cases in Louisiana.

