Louisiana Department of Health Shortens Quarantine Guidelines

Today the Louisiana Department of Education advised school districts across the state that the Louisiana

Department of Health had adopted recently-amended guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on

the length of quarantine periods.



The new guidance impacts close contacts and goes into effect immediately. The Bossier Parish School Board

shall adhere to the following guidance:



If an individual is a close contact of an individual infected with COVID-19:



· Quarantine can end after Day 10 post-exposure without testing and if no symptoms have been reported

during daily monitoring.



· Quarantine can end after Day 7 post-exposure if an individual tests negative following a molecular/PCR

or antigen test and no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. A molecular/PCR test may be taken on

Day 5 or 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation, but quarantine cannot be discontinued

any earlier than Day 7.



· In both cases, continued symptom monitoring and masking through Day 14 MUST continue. If any

symptoms develop prior to Day 14, the individual should immediately self-isolate and contact their healthcare

provider or Region 7 Office of Louisiana Department of Health to report their change in clinical status.



The Louisiana Department of Education is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical

professionals to update guidance that will be available online at louisianabelieves.com.