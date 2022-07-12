LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF STATE RECEIVES 2022 NASS IDEAS AWARD

The Louisiana Department of State was the recipient of the 2022 National Association of Secretaries of State Innovation, Dedication, Excellence and Achievement in Service Award at the 2022 NASS Summer Conference in Baton Rouge. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin accepted the award for Louisiana’s submission, the Operation Geaux Vote Task Force.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of members of the Operation Geaux Vote Task Force, our Department of State staff, Clerks of Court, Registrars of Voters, and election commissioners who helped successfully execute the 2020 and 2021 statewide elections in Louisiana,” Secretary Ardoin said. “They did so in the face of extraordinary challenges during a global pandemic and the aftermath of major hurricanes which upended their own lives and the lives of the citizens they serve. I could not be more proud of their work, dedication, and service.”

Louisiana, Iowa and Colorado were finalists for the IDEAS Award. Louisiana was selected as the award recipient by NASS member secretaries after a video presentation by Operation Geaux Vote Task Force Co-Chairs Brad Manuel and Catherine Newsome.