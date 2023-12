This holiday season, Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino

wants to thank the men and women who protect and serve our communities, with a

complimentary lunch.



Louisiana Downs will provide a free country-fried steak lunch to all law enforcement

officers and firefighters on Tuesday, December 5. The meal will be served at The

Inside Rail restaurant located in the main lobby of the racetrack-casino from 11AM to

2PM. Recipients will have to show proper credentials to receive the free lunch.