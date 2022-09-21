Louisiana Downs notes: Battle for leading rider heating up; Military and First Responders Appreciation Day set for Saturday

Louisiana Downs Press Release

The 2022 Louisiana Downs Thoroughbred live racing season enters its final week on Saturday, September 24. The 84-day live racing season will conclude on Tuesday, September 27 with a special earlier post time of 12:45 pm (CT) and nine races on the program.

One of the compelling story lines is the battle for leading rider between Jose Guerrero and Carlos Lozada. Both men have been exceptional with Guerrero building a commanding lead in the early stages of the meet and Lozada surging ahead over the summer.

Heading into the final stretch of the meet, Lozada leads Guerrero by four wins. Both riders have full schedules for the remaining four days, so it is very possible that the title could go to the wire.

Lozada was the leading rider here in 2019 and held off a bid from Joel Dominguez to take the 2021 title with 84 wins.

The 37-year-old native of Puerto Rico began riding in the United States in 2007 after attending Puerto Rico’s Escuela Vocational Hipica, the famed jockey school with a noted list of riders, including Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz as well as 2018 Louisiana Downs top-ranked rider, Emanuel Nieves.

Lozada rides for a variety of trainers including Greg Tracy, Joe Duhon and Karl Broberg.

Both riders are devoted family men and respect each other’s work ethic and professionalism.

“Jose is a very good rider and hard worker,” said Lozada. “When the track opens for training, he is always there. You will see him six days a week; many times he is the last to leave.”

Lozada is supported by his wife, Eileen Quinones and their three sons: Anthony; Jean Carlos and Jandriel. While the majority of the Louisiana Downs jockeys will head to Delta Downs, Lozada has traditionally returned to his home in Florida during the winter months.

“Louisiana Downs has been a very good track for me,” stated Lozada. “ I have won twice here and would be blessed to win my third leading rider title next week. Jose and I respect each other and if it goes his way, I will be happy for him.”

The 28-year-old Guerrero has just been riding since 2016. With brief stints in Texas and Arkansas, he has found his home in Louisiana. Guerrero was fifth in the standings here in 2020 and finished as the third-leading rider last year. He forged a solid union with leading Louisiana Downs conditioner Shane Wilson who admired his work ethic and the way he finished on horses.

Guerrero appreciates Wilson’s confidence and knew that he had to continue to learn to be competitive against Lozada, Dominguez and other experienced members of the jockey colony.

“The competition is really tough,” said Guerrero. “I have always believed that hard work pays off. Both Carlos and I work very hard; he is riding really well.”

Guerrero is a fulfilled young man away from the racetrack and will marry Jacqueline Edison on October 1. They have an eight-month old son, Mateo.

“I would love to win the title, but I am blessed to have a wonderful life outside of the racetrack,” said Guerrero. “It’s exciting to have Mateo to come home to after a hard day. He is growing so fast and learning every day!”

Louisiana Downs will honor their leading jockey, trainer and owner on Tuesday, September 27.

Military and First Responders Appreciation Day Set for Saturday, September 24

Louisiana Downs will celebrate Military and First Responders with an Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Guests will enjoy live racing, family-friendly activities on the track apron and help us recognize those who serve the community. Beginning at 1:00 pm, the first 150 guests to show their military ID or first responder credentials will receive an appreciation package of a free race wager, a complimentary program, plus more!

The 2022 Thoroughbred meet at Louisiana Downs continues each Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday through September 27.

Trainer Jockey and Owner Standings Through September 20

Last year’s leading conditioner Shane Wilson remains the leader in the trainer standings with 48 wins since the meet began on May 7. Joey Foster follows in second place with 35 winners followed closely by Karl Broberg with 34 wins. Greg Tracy rounds out the top four with 30 victories.

Carlos Lozada, who was honored as leading jockey here in 2021 continues to have a very successful meet and leads his fellow riders with 81 trips to the winner’s circle. Jose Guerrero is second with 77 wins followed by Joel Dominguez who has ridden 56 winners. Vicente Del Cid, who won the 2022 Evangeline Downs leading rider title, is next with 49 winners.

End Zone Athletics, Inc. is the meet’s leading owner with 19 wins. Wayne T. Davis is second in the standings with 15 victories and Steve and Patricia Roe and Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC have each won 10 races and are tied for third.

— Photo of jockeys Jose Guerrero and Carlos Lozada courtesy of Hodges Photography