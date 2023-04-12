Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino to Mark Earth Day with Spring Green Recycling Event

Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino will host its Spring Green

recycling event at the track on Friday, April 21 from Noon to 4PM.



On-Site Secure Shredding Services of Shreveport-Bossier will be on hand to collect and

securely shred paper on-site. This is a great chance to destroy outdated tax documents and

other personal papers. Every ton of paper that gets recycled can save 17 trees that absorb 250

pounds of carbon dioxide each year, 380 gallons of oil, 4,000 kilowatts of energy, 3 cubic yards

of landfill space and 7,000 gallons of water.



Goodwill ® Industries will be on-site to accept clothing and household items like furniture,

appliances and small electronics. Goodwill ® provides jobs and opportunities for those in need.



Earth Day is held every April 22 to commemorate the start of the modern environmental

movement in 1970. Every year, billions of people take part in events to protect the planet from

pollution and other environmental issues.