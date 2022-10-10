Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack wrapped up its 2022 racing

season beating track numbers from the 2021 racing season. The last race of the year was held

on September 27, marking the end of the first season of operation by Kevin Preston and Rubico

Acquisition Corporation.



The year-over-year numbers show an increase in both the on-track (betting at the racetrack)

and off-track (betting outside the racetrack) handles. The increase comes despite 22 fewer

races this year. Weather-related issues forced the track to cancel races for two days.



Leading jockey Carlos Lozada, trainer Shane Wilson and owner End Zone Athletics, Inc. were

honored as 2022 Louisiana Downs meet winners.



“We know the close of the 2022 Thoroughbred season is only the beginning of a promising

future for Louisiana Downs,” said Louisiana Downs Owner Kevin Preston. “We are grateful for

the support we continue to receive from our partners, patrons and horsemen. It has been so

refreshing to hear the many stories from those who have visited the property this season for the

first time in a long while. We want to thank our team members who have worked tirelessly

during this race meet to make it successful.”

In August, Louisiana Downs completed renovations of their Off-Track Betting and Casino near

Tallulah, which is in Northeast Louisiana. Two new food outlets are set to open at the Bossier

City facility this month.



Racing resumes in January 2023 with the Quarter Horse meet. Visitors can expect more live-

racing fun and excitement next year. Visit ladowns.com or the Louisiana Downs Facebook

page for more information.