Louisiana Downs to become new home of acclaimed Bossier City Restaurant

Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino announced today that The Lucky Palace restaurant will move into its facility. The restaurant is expected to open early this fall with the same acclaimed food and wine list.

Lucky Palace opened in Bossier City in 1997 by Kuan Lim. On a trip to San Antonio to purchase a restaurant. Lim and his wife stopped at a Bossier City casino. They decided to open their restaurant in Bossier City instead of Texas. Lim found a niche in the casino gaming market. His restaurant would cater to gamblers who visited the area.

Over the years, Lucky Palace was recognized for its outstanding food and wine list. The restaurant was a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program in 2018 , 2019 and 2020. It was also named as one of the top 100 Chinese restaurants in America.

“This is a perfect pairing, just like the wine and food at Lucky Palace,” said Louisiana Downs President Kevin Preston. “There is nothing more iconic in Bossier City than Lucky Palace and Louisiana Downs. Now, both will be under the same roof to serve people from all across the country.”

Kuan Lim passed away in October 2022.

“Lim would be so happy with this move to Louisiana Downs,” said Holly Lim. “He loved the people who came to his restaurant, and he loved Bossier City. This move will allow us to keep his legacy alive but in a new location to better serve his friends.”

Louisiana Downs is renovation a former restaurant on the first floor of the pavilion for the new restaurant.

