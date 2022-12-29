Louisiana Downs to Host Free Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack will host the area’s only free

family-friendly fireworks show to welcome 2023. The pyrotechnics will begin shortly after the

clock strikes Midnight.



The fun kicks off at 9PM on December 31 inside the Louisiana Downs Pavilion, with local band

Charlotte’s Web taking the stage. The group will entertain the crowd until Midnight when the

fireworks show lights up the sky over the racetrack.



Families can enjoy the fireworks show from the outdoor racing apron that faces the racetrack or

from the second-level grandstand inside the facility. Pyromania Fireworks will again handle the

fireworks show. The company is behind fireworks shows for events such as the Independence

Day Celebration and Rockets over the Red.



Beverages will be available for purchase. Drink ticket sales will begin at 8PM, and bars will open

at 8:30PM. You must be age 21 or older to purchase alcohol, and have a provided wristband.



Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220 in

Bossier City, Louisiana.