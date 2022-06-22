Louisiana Downs to Host Free Movie Night

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a free, family-friendly

movie night on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



The animated Disney film, “Encanto,” will be played on a big screen on the track’s apron.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the movie.



“Reels at the Races” will begin at dusk after the day’s horse races have concluded. A DJ, food

trucks, face painting and more will entertain the youngsters until the movie begins at dusk.



Set in Colombia, the movie tells the story of the Madrigal family who lives in a magical house

hidden in the mountains. The magic of the Encanto has gifted all of the family’s children, except

one, with a unique ability. When this child discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is

in jeopardy, she believes that she might be her family’s last hope to save it.