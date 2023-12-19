Louisiana Downs to Host FreeFamily-Friendly New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack will host the area’s only free

family-friendly fireworks show to welcome 2024. The pyrotechnics will begin shortly after the

clock strikes Midnight.



The fun kicks off at 9PM on December 31 inside the Louisiana Downs Pavilion, when Style

Entertainment Live takes the stage. The group will entertain the crowd until Midnight when the

fireworks show lights up the sky over the racetrack. A DJ will rock the pavilion until then.

Families can enjoy the fireworks show from the outdoor racing apron that faces the racetrack or

from the second-level grandstand inside the facility.



Beverages will be available for purchase. Drink ticket sales will begin at 8PM, and bars will open

at 8:30PM. You must be age 21 or older to purchase alcohol, and have a provided wristband.



On January 1, join us for our 2024 Louisiana Good Luck Special at The Inside Rail. The

traditional New Year’s Day meal of ham, cabbage, black-eyed peas and cornbread will start

your year off on a lucky note. The New Year’s Day special is $16.99 and will be served from

11am to 5pm.