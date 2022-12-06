Louisiana Downs welcomes new restaurant

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill is officially open for business inside of Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino in Bossier City.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2022, Louisiana Downs staff members, community partners, along with local and state leaders, gathered inside at Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino to welcome the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting.

“There is going to be a whole lot more to come. I’m excited to see what all of this is going to bring,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.

Located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Bossier City, the iconic Louisiana Downs opened in 1974. Rubico Acquisition Corporation purchased the entertainment complex in 2021. The casino has 800 slot machines, as well as many food and beverage options. The racetrack offers live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing seasons.