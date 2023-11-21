LOUISIANA FLOAT TO FEATURE MUSIC, MARDI GRAS, AND CELEBRATION DURINGTHE 2024 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE® IN PASADENA

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced the line-up of float riders and performers chosen to represent the state in the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2024. For a third year in a row, Louisiana will parade across the national and international stages for this annual tradition. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”



“Louisiana is a perfect fit for the theme of music. Music is a part of our culture, from Mardi Gras to our festivals, to our daily lives. We will kick off our new marketing campaign, Year of Music, in 2024 with this parade and we know we’re going to put on a show the audience will never forget,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our riders this year represent the celebratory spirit of Louisiana and our performers are bringing authentic Louisiana flare.”



Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade® float features a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and of course lots of purple, green and gold. Louisiana’s rolling performance will include all the sights and sounds of a Louisiana Mardi Gras. Performing will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.



Seven premier sponsors of Louisiana’s float represent convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards from across the state including Lafayette Travel, Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau, New Orleans & Company, Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Lake Charles, Visit Shreveport-Bossier, and Visit The Northshore.



“I’m thrilled to be joined by this year’s sponsors as we demonstrate how you can Feed Your Soul in every corner of the state with our rich culture and amazing music,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser. “This year’s riders represent a variety of genres of music Louisiana either created or influenced throughout history.”



Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade® float riders include:

Sydney “Big Sid” Williams ; Owner, El Sid O’s Zydeco & Blues Club (Lafayette Travel – Premier Sponsor)

; Owner, El Sid O’s Zydeco & Blues Club (Lafayette Travel – Premier Sponsor) Katrice Lacour ; Zydeco musician (Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor)

; Zydeco musician (Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor) Curtis Doucette, Jr. ; Lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn (New Orleans & Company – Premier Sponsor)

; Lead developer of renovations at Dew Drop Inn (New Orleans & Company – Premier Sponsor) Kasia Trepagnier ; Actress/Producer (Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor)

; Actress/Producer (Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor) Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy ; 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras (Visit Lake Charles – Premier Sponsor)

; 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras (Visit Lake Charles – Premier Sponsor) James Burton ; Legendary guitarist (Visit Shreveport-Bossier – Premier Sponsor)

; Legendary guitarist (Visit Shreveport-Bossier – Premier Sponsor) Amanda Shaw ; Cajun fiddler (Visit The Northshore – Premier Sponsor)

; Cajun fiddler (Visit The Northshore – Premier Sponsor) Jordyn Finlyn Kelley ; 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen (Calcasieu Parish)

; 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen (Calcasieu Parish) Laura Jane Kirkpatrick ; Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023 (Baton Rouge)

; Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023 (Baton Rouge) Zharia Lemar ; Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII (St. James Parish – selected by First Lady-elect Sharon Landry)

; Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII (St. James Parish – selected by First Lady-elect Sharon Landry) Destiny Wilrye; 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival (Beauregard Parish – selected by First Lady-elect Sharon Landry)

The Rose Parade® presented by Honda will roll January 1, 2024, and broadcast live all over the world at 8 a.m. Pacific through broadcast partners, including ABC and NBC.



For more information on how to join Louisiana and volunteer to decorate the 2024 Louisiana float in Pasadena, visit ExploreLouisiana.com/2024-rose-parade.