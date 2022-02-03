Home News-Free LOUISIANA FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL RULES IN FAVOR OF ARDOIN

LOUISIANA FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL RULES IN FAVOR OF ARDOIN

By
BPT Staff
-
22
0
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that on February 2, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal dismissed a lawsuit filed by Democratic political activist Marc Elias’ law firm and backed by Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Action Fund seeking a premature redrawing of the state’s congressional districts by the court.

“I am pleased that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal has agreed with the stance I have held since this frivolous lawsuit was filed—that the legislature must be allowed to perform its constitutional duty,” Ardoin said. “Political operatives asking a state court to supersede elected lawmakers’ responsibility is troubling.”

The case, English et al. v. Ardoin, is similar to suits filed by Elias and backed by Holder in states like Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Previous articleWillis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute Recognized by American College of Cardiology in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals”
Next articleWeather Closure
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR