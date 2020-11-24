Louisiana going back to ‘modified’ Phase 2

Governor John Bel Edwards announced today in a press conference that the state will be going back to a ‘modified’ Phase 2.

“We’re going to take a step back to a revised Phase 2 with modifications,” said Edwards. “We have to have more adherence to the mitigation measures.”

The new rules take effect Wednesday and are to expire on Dec. 23. The statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

At this time, Gov. Edwards is not forcing schools to return to virtual learning. He will leave that up to local school districts.

Edwards stated that any kind of public gathering will be limited to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos, malls and other nonessential businesses will be moved from 75% of their occupancy rate to 50%. Crowds at churches will be capped at 75% of their capacity, with a mask mandate.

Bars in parishes with over 5% test positivity must close to indoor consumption unless they have a restaurant conditional permit, in which case they can operate at 50%.

“We are in for a rough patch,” cautioned Edwards. “We have to make sure hospitals remain able to provide life-saving care. It’s imperative we take action and take action now.”

Crowd sizes at high school football games will shrink to 25%. Indoor gatherings for weddings and events will be limited to 75 people or a maximum of 25% occupancy, whichever is less.