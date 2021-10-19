Louisiana Guard Tiger Brigade returns from deployment

Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 2,000 Guardsmen from Louisiana and Alabama assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home from a nearly year-long deployment over the last few weeks.

The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. The brigade operated in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria. The brigade worked with multiple coalition forces, including Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, Canada and Italy. They provided first aid training to the Syrian Democratic Force’s Critical Petroleum Infrastructure Guard Academy.

As a part of Task Force Tiger, the brigade facilitated air and ground de-confliction with the Russian military in the Eastern Syria Security Area. Task Force Tiger also pushed thousands of tons of equipment from Kuwait into theater, enabling partner forces to continue the defeat of Daesh. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group, formerly known as ISIS.

“You can’t go anywhere to any out station without seeing a Task Force Tiger Soldier, and that speaks volumes to the effect they have against Daesh,” said Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

The 256th brought a total force package that greatly increased the overall mission capability overseas. During a ceremony, before handing off their mission to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, the Tiger Brigade’s commander said a few parting words.

“Everyone, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the relationships with partner forces that we had a chance to build while here,” said Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander, 256th IBCT. “Real relationships built on trust and respect. This is what has carried forward in all that we did as the Tiger Brigade because we truly counted on the relationships we made.”