Louisiana Guard's Tiger Brigade returns from deployment

BPT Staff
Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

Nearly 2,000 Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home from a nearly year-long mobilization over the last few weeks.

The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Operating in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria, the brigade worked with multiple coalition forces. Additionally, they provided first aid training to the Syrian Democratic Force’s Critical Petroleum Infrastructure Guard Academy.

