LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS EARN RECORD ACHIEVEMENT ON ADVANCED PLACEMENT TESTS

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released Advanced Placement (AP) results today for the 2022-23 school year. The AP data showed that a record number of Louisiana high school seniors earned a 3 or better on their end of year exams. Students who score a 3 or better on their AP exam can earn college credit for the course while still in high school.

A record 8,697 Louisiana students earned a 3 or better on their AP exam. That is 19% higher than Louisiana’s pre-pandemic total of 7,305 in 2019. In total, 41.7% of AP test takers earned a 3 or better.

“High schools exist to prepare graduates for their next phase in life, and I am pleased to see a record number of students succeeding on these challenging exams,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana must raise the bar so every student has the type of rigorous experiences that prepare them for a career, college, or service.”

In addition to a record number of students, a record number of 13,111 exams were passed. This represents 13,111 college courses families will not have to pay for, as students who score a 3 or better on their exam may be eligible for college credit for the course.

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.

Louisiana’s 2023 senior class earned the first annual increase in average ACT since 2017, even as the national average dropped.

Louisiana students increased scores for the second consecutive year and 75% of school systems improved on the 2023 LEAP.

Louisiana’s 4th graders led the country in reading growth and the state’s overall ranking moved from 46th to 42nd among the states from 2019 to 2022 on NAEP.

Louisiana Pre-K-12 education improved five places in the U.S. News & World Report Rankings.

Louisiana’s students earned the most significant year-over-year increase on state assessments since 2016, as students increased three points in both ELA and math.

Louisiana’s overall School Performance Score returned to its pre-pandemic level.

Louisiana’s students in grades 1-3 grew on the Fall Reading Report for the second consecutive year.