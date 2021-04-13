Louisiana Joint Transportation Committee approves DOTD priority programs

Baton Rouge, LA – The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that the Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee has approved priority programs for highways, aviation, ports, and flood control for fiscal year 2021-2022. These programs identify infrastructure projects around the state anticipated to let during FY 21-22.

The Highway Priority Program received approval for an estimated $1.02 billion investment in highway preservation, operations, and safety. Congestion mitigation, local road safety programs, road transfers, and other items are also included in the program. In November, DOTD held nine legislative public hearings where the public and legislators in attendance provided public comment and insight on DOTD infrastructure projects. For more information about the Highway Priority Program, visit the DOTD website.

“I would like to commend the members of the Joint Transportation Committee for the oversight and leadership as we work together to improve and maintain the state’s infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “I appreciate all the insight and input we get from the public and our local and state elected officials as we travel Louisiana. This information exchange is why the legislative public hearings are so important. I look forward to continuing our working relationship and to a busy and productive 21-22.”

DOTD will invest just over $28.2 million for 60 projects in the Airport Construction and Development Priority Program. The total cost of these projects is just over $84.1 million. DOTD has an additional 984 unfunded projects in the program at a cost of just over $1.29 billion. The Louisiana Airport System is responsible for over 84,000 jobs with a payroll over $2.6 billion and provides over $9.3 billion in economic impact to the state annually. More information about the aviation priority program is here.

“The actions that were taken by the Joint Transportation Committee will provide DOTD the authority to move forward with projects to address capacity, preservation, safety and congestion, as well as projects for our airports and ports that will provide an economic impact for our local communities,” said Representative Vincent Pierre, Transportation, Highways and Public Works, Chairman.

“With input from our local communities, the legislature has the responsibility to oversee and approve the investments we make into our highways, ports, airports and flood control program,” said Senator Rick Ward, Transportation, Highways and Public Works Chairman. “This direct legislative oversight of DOTD is critical, as these projects belong to the citizens of Louisiana, and the citizens should have great comfort that the projects that were approved have been vetted by the local community and vetted and approved by their elected representatives.”

The Port Construction and Development Priority Program was approved to add three new projects to the list of 19 that were previously approved and are awaiting funding. The 22 projects consist of $544 million in construction costs, requiring $181 million in state funding to provide an estimated $2.39 billion in benefits to the state and almost 2,600 created or retained jobs. More information about the port priority program can be found here.

The Statewide Flood Control Priority Program was approved to add two new projects to the list of eight that were previously approved and awaiting funding. Another previously approved project was revised to expand the project scope and add funding. The 11 projects consist of $82.6 million in construction costs, requiring $67.7 million in state funding to provide an estimated $224.9 million in flood damage reduction benefits to the state. More information about the Statewide Flood Control Program can be found here.