Louisiana Lottery Announces Final Saints Second-Chance Drawing Entry Deadline

The Louisiana Lottery is making a final call for all New Orleans Saints fans to mail in at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-offs, $2 Saints Gameday scratch-offs and/or $5 SAINTS Fast Play tickets for its final second-chance drawing of the 2022 season for a chance to win a 2023 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package. Players have until Feb. 27 to enter any of their remaining nonwinning tickets from the three games into the drawing.

Players have until May 5 to claim any prizes from $5 New Orleans Saints, which closed Jan. 5; June 3 is the last day to claim prizes from $2 Saints Gameday, which closes Feb. 6. The $5 SAINTS Fast Play game will remain open at this time. The end of redemption date for instant-win prizes for that game will be announced once it is closed.

During the final Saints second-chance drawing, one entry will be randomly selected to win a 2023 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets and one parking pass to all preseason, regular season, and post-season home games in the 2023 football season; four pre-game field passes for preseason and regular season home games; and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will also receive round-trip limousine transportation to the Metairie facility (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

In addition, 27 entries will be drawn to receive an official autographed jersey, football or helmet (nine of each).

To enter the final second-chance drawing, players should complete the information on the back of at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-offs, $2 Saints Gameday scratch-offs and/or $5 SAINTS Fast Play tickets and mail the entry in an envelope (no larger than 4.5″ by 9.5″) to the drawing address:

Louisiana Lottery Saints 2nd Chance Drawing

P.O. Box 675

Port Allen, LA 70767

Players should include their name, address and phone number on the back of each $5 SAINTS Fast Play ticket submitted. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules as well as a list of previous drawing winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the NFL Entities) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.