Louisiana Lottery First Quarter Transfers Up $4.3 Million From Last Year

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $50.6 million to the state treasury, about $4.3 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $7.1 million.

“This fiscal year is off to a great start thanks to strong scratch-off sales and the excitement generated by the historic $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot in July,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The Lottery team is working hard to build on this momentum over the next three months to maximize revenue for the state of Louisiana.”

With revenue of $153,972,443 the Lottery’s total first-quarter state transfers were $50,553,491. Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, it has brought in over $12.4 billion in revenue and transferred almost $4.4 billion to the state treasury.

Retailers earn 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets. For July through September of 2022, retailer compensation totaled nearly $8.7 million.

Over the last couple of years, the Lottery began adjusting scratch-off game prize structures, increasing prize payouts, adding more higher price-point games and launching new types of games. This strategy has been well received by players, resulting in net gains for the state.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Anyone with a gambling problem, or friends of anyone with a gambling problem, is encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for assistance. For security purposes, players should sign the back of their tickets after purchasing.

More information on the Louisiana Lottery can be found on its website www.louisianalottery.com

