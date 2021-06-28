Louisiana Lottery Introduces a New Way to Play with Fast Play Ticket sales for new games begin June 28

The Louisiana Lottery is offering players a new way to play on June 28 by launching its first series of Fast Play games. Fast Play is a quick and easy instant game that gives players a chance to win prizes immediately without picking numbers, completing playslips, scratching tickets or waiting for draw results.

“We’re excited to debut an entirely new type of lottery game that will give our players even more choices and chances to win instantly, right at the point of sale,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “Fast Play games have fun, easy play styles and will be a welcomed addition as we work to expand the Lottery’s game portfolio.”

Each Fast Play ticket is printed at the time of purchase. Players can ask the store clerk for a ticket by game name or select the game on the Lottery’s official mobile app to show the clerk a play code to the retailer. Tickets print directly from the Lottery’s terminal system at the time of purchase, so players can see right away if they’ve won based on each game’s unique play instructions. Players can also confirm if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery’s mobile app.

The first five Fast Play games to launch will include: $1 Money, Money, Money with top prizes of $500; $2 Fire & Dice with top prizes of $2,000; $3 Bingo with top prizes of $3,000; $5 Fabulous Five with top prizes of $25,000; and $10 $50,000 Roulette with top prizes of $50,000. Tickets for the new games will be available at all retailers where Lottery games are sold beginning June 28. The Lottery plans to release new Fast Play games approximately every two months.

Like other instant-win games the Lottery offers, Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the game’s announced closure. Fast Play prizes worth up to $600 can be claimed at any participating retailer. Game closure and prize redemption deadlines will be posted to the Lottery’s website. Players can visit www.louisianalottery/claim for information on other prize payment options.

A complete description of each game’s prize tiers, odds of winning and game directives are available online at www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

The Lottery reminds ticket purchasers to play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.