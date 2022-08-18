Louisiana Lottery Launches Three New Orleans Saints-Branded Instant-Win Games Featuring Drawings for Second-Chance Prizes

For the 14th season, the Louisiana Lottery will once again partner with the New Orleans Saints to offer team-branded instant-win games, this time with two scratch-offs and one Fast Play instant-win terminal game. The Lottery will launch two team-themed scratch-offs Monday, Aug. 22 at the $2 and $5 price points: $2 Saints Gameday with top cash prizes of $10,000 and $5 New Orleans Saints with top cash prizes of $100,000. On Aug. 21, along with four other Fast Play terminal games, the Lottery will $5 SAINTS with top prizes of $25,000.

“New Orleans Saints fans can count on the Louisiana Lottery to once more deliver a reason to smile with an expanded line-up of team themed games and once-in-a-lifetime second-chance prizes,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

Besides cash prizes, the new games also feature the chance for players to enter $10 worth of their nonwinning tickets into any of three second-chance drawings. Prizes include one season ticket prize package, two game-day experience prizes, eight suite access prizes and 27 autographed merchandise prizes.

The first entry deadline is Oct. 10. Participants in the first second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of five Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which includes four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for the Nov. 20 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, one winner will receive a Saints Tunnel Team Experience prize. Prize elements include the opportunity for the winner and three friends to be on the field when the Saints take the field against Los Angeles, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four entertainment passes allowing the winner and guests pregame field access, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

The entry window for the second drawing is Oct. 11 to Nov. 14. Participants in this second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of three Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which include four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite for the Jan. 7th or 8th (TBD) game against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, one winner will win a Saints Deluxe Limo Experience prize. Prize elements include four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game against Carolina, four pregame field passes, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limousine transportation to and from the game, a “meet and greet” with a Saints “legend,” four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

In the third and final drawing, one entry from those received from Nov. 15 to the to-be-announced deadline will be selected to win a 2023 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package. The winner will receive a set of four tickets for the 2023 season, four pregame field passes for the season, a parking pass for the season and a tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria. The deadline for entry will be determined once the scratch-off games have closed.

Also, during the final drawing, 27 additional entries will be selected to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet (nine of each).

“We are extremely pleased to keep the tradition alive with the Louisiana Lottery! Year after year, our fans look forward to the excitement and anticipation of winning! That includes chances to play the latest release of Saints team-branded instant-win games,” said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of nonwinning $2 Saints Gameday scratch-offs, $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-offs and/or $5 SAINTS Fast Play tickets and mail them together in an envelope no larger than 4.5″ by 9.5″ to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Entries must contain at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from any of these games to be eligible. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings will be held within seven days of the entry deadlines.

Saints fans are also invited to tailgate with the Lottery outside the Superdome before select home games for the opportunity to receive a Saints T-shirt with their $15 ticket purchase. Tentative promotional tailgate events include Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 17/18 (TBD).

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery’s website, louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the NFL Entities) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.