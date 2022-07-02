Louisiana Lottery to Participate in “Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year Promotion” & Send Lucky Player to New York City for New Year’s Eve

The Louisiana Lottery will join other lotteries across the nation in each sending one lucky Powerball player on an exclusive VIP trip to New York City with a guest to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, including the chance to be named Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year. Finalists from each participating lottery will appear on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC for the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing just after midnight.

“Powerball has already made more than 80 Louisiana millionaires,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “We look forward to combining the excitement of New Year’s Eve with the opportunity to name one more of our players to the Powerball ‘millionaires club’ by being a part of this national promotion.”

As part of the VIP trip experience to New York City and the chance to win $1 million, the Louisiana finalist will receive round-trip airfare for two, three nights’ hotel accommodations at a Times Square hotel (one room), all meals and event ground transportation during the trip with a welcome dinner and an exclusive entertainment experience in the city, PLUS a premium gift package and $1,000 spending money for the finalist.

For the chance to become Louisiana’s finalist winner, Louisiana residents who are at least 21 years of age can complete the back of one nonwinning, 5-board Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket good for any single drawing from July 11 to Sept. 10, 2022. Entries should be mailed in an envelope no larger than 4.5″ by 9.5″ to the promotional drawing address: Powerball 1st Millionaire Semifinalist Drawing, PO Box 98506, Baton Rouge, LA 70884. Entries should be received by Sept. 12, 2022, to be eligible. Players may enter as many times as they like, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

On Sept. 15, 2022, the Louisiana Lottery will conduct the second-chance drawing for 23 semifinalists. Each semifinalist will receive a Powerball New Year’s Eve Prize Package to include a Louisiana Lottery branded tall boy cooler, two glowing champagne glasses, two Powerball First Millionaire of the Year T-shirts, two Powerball stadium cups, two koozies, two sunglasses, one tech accessory bag and $25 worth of scratch-offs.

Then at noon on Oct. 21, 2022, the Lottery will conduct a drawing for its finalist VIP trip winner from the 23 semifinalists live on its Facebook page.

For complete promotional rules, drawing information and prize descriptions, visit www.louisianalottery.com/first-millionaire. For more information on the national “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

Since its inception in 1991, the Louisiana Lottery has fulfilled its mission of maximizing revenue for the state of Louisiana while upholding the highest standards of integrity and public trust. To date, it has transferred nearly $4.2 billion to the state for K-12 public education. For the latest news on the fun and games the Lottery offers, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please remember to keep our games fun by playing responsibly. Download our complete Media Kit or Fun Facts about the Lottery.