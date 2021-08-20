Louisiana Lottery to Participate in “Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year Promotion” to Coincide with Aug. 23 Start to New Monday Draw Night

Starting Aug. 23, the multistate game Powerball will add a third draw night of Monday to its two-days-a-week drawing schedule that includes Wednesday and Saturday. To coincide with the new draw night, the Louisiana Lottery will give its players the chance to be a “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” when it joins other lotteries across the nation in participating in this promotional partnership between the multistate game and dick clark productions, which produces the live broadcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” on ABC. During the promotion, five randomly selected finalists will appear on the show on New Year’s Eve for the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing just after midnight.

“Powerball has already made more than 80 Louisiana millionaires,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “We look forward to combining the excitement of New Year’s Eve with the opportunity to name one more of our players to the Powerball ‘millionaires club’ by participating in this national promotion to kick off on Powerball’s Monday drawing debut.”

In addition to the chance to win $1 million, the five finalists will also receive a “Celebrate@Home” New Year’s Eve party package, including a $10,000 cash prize, a deluxe dinner for eight, 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, premium laptop computer (with 20 mega-pixel digital camera, on-camera microphone, 19” ring light, and other accessories), $500 to spend at Party City, and more.

Participating lotteries will hold contests or drawings to select a designated number of semifinalists. The Louisiana Lottery will submit 30 semifinalists. Ultimately, five finalists will be randomly drawn from the national pool of semi-finalists in November.

To become one of Louisiana’s 30 semi-finalists, Louisiana residents at least 21 years of age can enter the promotion via the Lottery’s website starting Aug. 23 through Sept. 20 by providing contact information and sharing their favorite New Year’s Eve memory. While no purchase will be required to enter, entrants can earn one bonus entry by also uploading a photo of their Powerball ticket good for any drawing during the promotional period and two bonus entries if the ticket contains a Monday night drawing. Players may enter only once.

The semifinalist drawing will be conducted on Oct. 4, 2021 and winners will be announced live on the Lottery’s Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In addition to being named semifinalists in the national drawing, these 30 winners will also receive a Louisiana Lottery New Year’s Eve party package including a Powerball insulated cooler with built-in rechargeable Bluetooth speakers to rock the night away.

For information entering Louisiana’s promotion, visit www.louisianalottery.com/first-millionaire-2022-powerball. For more information on the national “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

Since its inception in 1991, the Louisiana Lottery has fulfilled its mission of maximizing revenue for the state of Louisiana while upholding the highest standards of integrity and public trust. To date, it has transferred more than $4.15 billion to the state for K-12 public education. For the latest news on the fun and games the Lottery offers, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please remember to keep our games fun by playing responsibly. Download our complete Media Kit or Fun Facts about the Lottery.