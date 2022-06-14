Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street are proud to announce 20 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America™ programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.

Louisiana’s 20 Nationally-Accredited Main Street America™ programs for 2022 include:

Crowley Main StreetDenham Springs Main StreetDeRidder Main StreetDonaldsonville Downtown Development DistrictFranklin Main StreetHammond Downtown Development DistrictMain Street HomerHouma Downtown Development CorporationLeesville Main StreetMorgan City Main Street Natchitoches Main StreetNew Iberia Main StreetNew Roads Main StreetOld Algiers Main Street Corporation, New OrleansOpelousas Main StreetRuston Main StreetOlde Towne Slidell Main StreetSt. Francisville Main StreetSt. Martinville Main StreetThibodaux Main Street

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 20 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s Nationally-Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

Nationally in 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

$969 million in Total Investment

14,300+ Net New Jobs

3,500+ Net New Businesses

1.1 million+ Volunteers since 2004

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.