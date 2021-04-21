Louisiana McDonald’s Restaurants Plan to Hire 4,361 Employees Over The Next Three Months

As summer approaches, McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana expect to hire 4,361 restaurant employees over the next three months. McDonald’s offers flexible scheduling, extensive training, advancement opportunities and the opportunity to qualify for college tuition assistance, earn a high school diploma or learn English as a second language through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily,” said local Shreveport McDonald’s Owner/Operator Roy Griggs. “We are a people business at our core and the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history.”

To ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

Archways to Opportunity, which provided more than $388,000 in tuition assistance to 184 employees across Northern Louisiana and Central Arkansas and in 2020, promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community. In addition to Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

Whether a summer job or the start of a career, working at McDonald’s helps individuals learn work readiness skills on the job that serve them well into future career opportunities. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, a job at McDonald’s develops teamwork, customer service, responsibility and time management skills. These talents and qualifications are highly sought after by hiring managers across the nation.

Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.