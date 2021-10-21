Louisiana McDonald’s Restaurants to Hire 6,434 Employees Over The Next Three Months

McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana plan to hire 6,434 restaurant employees over the next three months. McDonald’s offers flexible scheduling, extensive training, advancement opportunities and the opportunity to qualify for college tuition assistance, earn a high school diploma or learn English as a second language through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

“McDonald’s is a people business and as local business owners, we’re proud to see our employees grow and find new opportunities, both here at McDonald’s and beyond,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Roy Griggs. “We look forward to welcoming our newest employees to the McDonald’s family over the months ahead.”

In addition to extensive training and career growth opportunities, McDonald’s employee benefits include paid time off, meal discounts and Archways to Opportunity, a tuition assistance program that promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community. In addition to Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

Job seekers can learn more by visiting McDonalds.com/careers to apply to a restaurant near them, or texting ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.