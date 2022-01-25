Louisiana McDonald’s to Kick Off Black History Month with Effort to Support HBCU Student Services Programs

McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana and Coca-Cola are partnering to support local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) by donating a portion of an HBCU deal purchased through the McDonald’s App* to student services programs at those schools. McDonald’s customers, HBCU alumni, students and others can participate by simply buying the HBCU branded deal for Free Large Fries with any purchase through the app throughout the 2021/2022 academic year.

“We’re inspired by the commitment of our local HBCUs to helping students succeed and create a better future for us all,” said McDonald’s Owner-Operator Roy Griggs. “This program allows our local McDonald’s owner-operators and our loyal customers to work together to support that work and help make sure that these students have the support they need along their journey.”

McDonald’s also supports education through programs like Archways to Opportunity, a tuition assistance program that promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community, and three major scholarship programs, including: Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships, HACER® National Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

The deal for Free Large Fries with any purchase to support your local HBCU will be available through the McDonald’s App at participating restaurants across Louisiana. McDonald’s App users can also take advantage of MyMcDonald’s Rewards, a loyalty program allowing customers to unlock freebies and earn points simply by enjoying their favorite menu items.