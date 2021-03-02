Louisiana Moves to Phase 3

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that the state is moving into Phase 3. The new COVID restrictions proclamation will go into effect Wednesday, March 3rd, for the next 28 days.



Governor Edwards announced that he has already signed the proclamation prior to Tuesday’s announcement.



Among one of the biggest changes, houses of worship will no longer have capacity restrictions going forward.

Despite the loosening of restrictions, Edwards said the state’s mask mandate will remain in place.



“We’re currently moving in the right direction and have been for several weeks now, and certainly, we’re all gratified by that,” said Edwards.“We know, however, we still have a lot of work to do before we get out of this pandemic.”



Restaurants and most other businesses will be allowed to expand from 50% occupancy to 75%.



Bars will be able to open at 25% occupancy indoors in all parishes, or 50% if their parish has seen 5% or less percent positivity.

Patrons won’t be able to walk back and forth to the bar to order drinks, however. Direct table service will be required. An 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales will stay in place.

Event centers will be allowed to host gatherings of 50% occupancy or 250 people.



Gyms will remain at 50% instead of 75% occupancy.



Live music will be allowed indoors if bars follow rules laid out by the state fire marshal.



Events held indoors will be limited to 250 people or 50% capacity, and outdoor events will be limited to 50% of capacity of the event space.



Louisiana was placed into a “modified” Phase 2 in late November of 2020. Prior to that, the state was in a Phase 3 designation from early September to late November.