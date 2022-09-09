Louisiana National Guard awards 19 scholarships

By Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) awarded the Minuteman Scholarship

to 19 college students in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program this year.

The scholarship covers four years of full tuition and fees or $10,000 for room and board (in

addition to tuition exemption) at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program.

Scholarship recipients also receive a monthly stipend of $420 and a yearly book allowance of

$1,200. In addition, scholarship recipients participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program,

which gives them experience with an Army National Guard unit while earning additional money

for their service.

Those who received the scholarship this year include: Mya Alford, Nathaniel Anderson, Dylan

Borque, Elizabeth Call, Dean Carlton, LaDarius Daniels, Sara Drago, Lexi Duncan, Tania

Granados, Braedon Hallmark, Salvatore Ingram, A’Kia Johnson, Magdalina Johnson, Kermon

Jones, Estefania Leon, Bryan Lunsford, Sarah Powell, Danny Wallace and Tyren Woolridge.

“Having this scholarship gives me the flexibility to focus on school and what’s important instead

of having to work two or three jobs to pay bills,” said Carlton, a junior at Southeastern Louisiana

University in Hammond who originally enlisted into the LANG in 2020 as a UH-60 Black Hawk

maintainer.

For more information on the Minuteman Scholarship, please contact your local Louisiana Army

National Guard recruiter.