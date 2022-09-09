Louisiana National Guard awards 19 scholarships

By Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) awarded the Minuteman Scholarship
to 19 college students in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program this year.
The scholarship covers four years of full tuition and fees or $10,000 for room and board (in
addition to tuition exemption) at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program.
Scholarship recipients also receive a monthly stipend of $420 and a yearly book allowance of
$1,200. In addition, scholarship recipients participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program,
which gives them experience with an Army National Guard unit while earning additional money
for their service.
Those who received the scholarship this year include: Mya Alford, Nathaniel Anderson, Dylan
Borque, Elizabeth Call, Dean Carlton, LaDarius Daniels, Sara Drago, Lexi Duncan, Tania
Granados, Braedon Hallmark, Salvatore Ingram, A’Kia Johnson, Magdalina Johnson, Kermon
Jones, Estefania Leon, Bryan Lunsford, Sarah Powell, Danny Wallace and Tyren Woolridge.
“Having this scholarship gives me the flexibility to focus on school and what’s important instead
of having to work two or three jobs to pay bills,” said Carlton, a junior at Southeastern Louisiana
University in Hammond who originally enlisted into the LANG in 2020 as a UH-60 Black Hawk
maintainer.
For more information on the Minuteman Scholarship, please contact your local Louisiana Army
National Guard recruiter.