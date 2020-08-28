Louisiana National Guard continues Hurricane Laura response efforts

By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



Baton Rouge, La. – At the direction of the governor, the Louisiana National Guard has more than 6,200 Guardsmen supporting current and future operations following Hurricane Laura’s landfall, Aug. 28, to include but not limited to: logistical support and commodities distribution, road and bridge clearance, and placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers.



The LANG is prepared to send additional trained and ready soldiers and airmen to support civil authorities as needed in response activities, safeguarding the population, saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.



The LANG currently has approximately 27 helicopters available, along with 236 high-water vehicles and 76 boats manned and staged in south, west, and north Louisiana providing health and welfare checks.



To date, the LANG assisted in evacuating more than 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish.



To date, the LANG has distributed 70,000 liters of water, 39,000 MREs and 6,200 tarps to the citizens of Louisiana as of this morning and is opening points of distribution in requested parishes as early as today.



The LANG also has 11 engineer assessment teams, seven engineer work teams and 11 route clearance teams working to remove debris and clear roads.

Photos Courtesy of: Louisiana National Guard

Guardsmen with the 843rd Engineer Company, 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, clear roads in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue missions with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue missions with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue missions with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)





