Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes

Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14.



In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening.



The 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group contributed more than 20 Soldiers to the mission. Operations included inventorying and loading commodities at state warehouses, transporting tarps and water, and unloading commodities at drop-off locations.



The LANG also sent engineer assessment teams to survey damage in affected parishes.



Louisiana’s National Guard service members are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure the continuity of operations and government.



Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group unload tarps off of a truck, Dec. 15, 2022. In total, the LANG delivered 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes after a severe storm with damaging tornadoes moved through the area.

