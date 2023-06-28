Louisiana National Guard holds deployment ceremony in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Louisiana National Guard’s 1083rd Transportation Company, 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in Minden, Louisiana, held a departure ceremony at the Airline High School aAuditorium in Bossier City on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

“You represent the very best of the Louisiana National Guard. And, I have no doubt this team will do a tremendous job on this deployment,” said Major General Keith Waddell, adjutant general for the Louisiana National Guard.

Over 160 soldiers around the state of Louisiana were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The 1083rd comes from a historic lineage of transporters, engineers and infantrymen dating back to the 18th century with the Royal French and Spanish Troop Colony. They were last mobilized to support emergency response operations during the COVID-19 pandemic response.